David J. "Dave" Roddy
Thibodaux - David J. "Dave" Roddy, born in New Orleans, LA on November 29, 1956, and was a resident of Thibodaux, LA had passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 63.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 10:00 am until his Celebration of Life at 11:00 am. Entombment will follow on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his mother, Jeanne Roddy; siblings, Dora R. Desalvo (the late Frank), Mary Ann Bonvillain (Gene), Linda Adams, Leroy Adams (Margaret), Lydia Adams, and Elizabeth R. "Libby" Delaune (Allen); six nephews; five nieces; fourteen great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Haise Joseph Roddy; and sister, Audrey Roddy Morcotte.
