David J. "Dave" Roddy
1956 - 2020
Thibodaux - David J. "Dave" Roddy, born in New Orleans, LA on November 29, 1956, and was a resident of Thibodaux, LA had passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 63.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 10:00 am until his Celebration of Life at 11:00 am. Entombment will follow on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his mother, Jeanne Roddy; siblings, Dora R. Desalvo (the late Frank), Mary Ann Bonvillain (Gene), Linda Adams, Leroy Adams (Margaret), Lydia Adams, and Elizabeth R. "Libby" Delaune (Allen); six nephews; five nieces; fourteen great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Haise Joseph Roddy; and sister, Audrey Roddy Morcotte.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
10:00 AM
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
OCT
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
