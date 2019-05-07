Home

David James Cologne Sr.

David James Cologne Sr. Obituary
David James Cologne Sr., 51, a native of Des Allemands and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with burial to follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery in Des Allemands.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Cologne; son, Nick Cologne and fiancé, Rikki; daughter, Casey Lymous (Joshua), and Tracey Thomas (Terence); parents, Clifton "Dago" and Genevieve Cologne; brother, Keith Cologne (Debbie); sisters, Marilyn Bush (fiancé, Doc), Dona Chatagnier, and Nicole Thibodaux (Larry); grandchildren, Brinley and Beau O'Neal; also Raini Gautreaux, who was raised as a daughter.

He was preceded in death by his son, David "Du Du" Cologne; sister, Carolyn Comardelle; and nieces, Tatum Comardelle and Kylie Dufrene.

David enjoyed fishing, hunting and anything on the water. He loved being with his family.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 7 to May 8, 2019
