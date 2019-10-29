|
|
David James "T-Do" Danos, 58, passed away surrounded by his loving wife at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. "T-Do" was a native and resident of Houma.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 5 until 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at Chauvin Funeral Home and continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Nov. 2 at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with burial to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
David is survived by his wife, Sandy Bergeron Danos; children David Danos Jr. and wife Tracy of Breaux Bridge, Joshua Danos of Troy, Ohio, Dustin Bergeron and wife Emily of Houma and Tyler Danos and wife Samantha of Houma; grandchildren Jacoby Danos, Isaac Danos, Trinity Danos, Patience Danos, Jasper Danos, Ruth Danos, Lillian Bergeron and Bentley Danos; brothers Daniel Danos and wife Lana, Roy Danos Jr. and wife Lisa and Randy Danos and wife Shelly; sisters Fay Danos, Lisa Cook, Mary Naquin and husband Warren and Charlene Danos; sisters-in-law Wendy Allen and husband Craig, and Stacy and husband Shane Monceaux; brothers-in-law Kenneth Lalonde and wife Samantha, and Craig Lalonde and wife Nancy; mother-in-law Barbara Bergeron; and his pet companion Mae Mae.
He leaves behind to cherish his love and memories many friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Edith Boudreaux Danos; brothers Anthony Paul Danos and Robert Danos; and sisters Brenda Verret and Melissa Pellegrin.
David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved vacationing and spending time with family, friends and the love of his life for 28 years, Sandy.
He loved fishing, football, family cook-outs and his beloved dog, Mae Mae. He was a very dedicated worker for Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Levee District for over 20 years.
He was very kindhearted and always there to lend a helping hand for anyone in need. He will be sadly missed by all.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Haydel Memorial Hospice, especially Nurse Angie, and everyone else that contributed to helping in David's final days.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019