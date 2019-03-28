|
David James Scott Sr., 53, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 6775 West Park Ave. in Houma. Burial will follow in First Baptist Church Cemetery in Schriever.
He is survived by his wife, Shanna Williams Scott; son, David Scott Jr.; daughters, Alexandria Williams, Kiara Scott, and Waukeda Dennis; seven grandchildren; father, Isaac Scott Sr.; brothers, Isaac Jr., Glenn Scott, Joseph, and Charles and Lionel Ellis; and sisters, Yvette and Cheryl Kay Scott.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Spot Scott; brothers, John Scott, and Archie and Johnny Ellis; sister, Beatrice Scott; paternal grandparents, John and Rosetta Scott; and maternal grandparents, Luben Clement and Mary Matthews.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019