Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for David Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David John Adams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David John Adams Obituary
David (Dog) John Adams, 52, a native and resident of Schriever, passed away, Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. to funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 West Park Ave. in Gray.

David is survived by his fiancé, Stephanie Boudreaux; son, Codi John Adams and Savannah Adams; grandchildren, Levi John Adams and Gabriel Joseph Adams; his step-children, Sidney M., Hope A., and Toby J. Thibodaux; brother, Michale Joseph Adams; sister, Rhonda Adams Zeringue; parents, Emile and Dorothy Adams; and godchildren, Tracy Marie Adams, and Megan Rogers and Nicholas Naquin.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Naquin Adams; grandparents, Freddie and Lucille Naquin Adams, and Philip and Winnie Navarre Chiasson; godfather, Andrew Adams; and numerous aunts and cousins.

David was a carpenter by trade. He loved to work with wood and loved to fish. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 13 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now