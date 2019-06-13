|
David (Dog) John Adams, 52, a native and resident of Schriever, passed away, Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. to funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 West Park Ave. in Gray.
David is survived by his fiancé, Stephanie Boudreaux; son, Codi John Adams and Savannah Adams; grandchildren, Levi John Adams and Gabriel Joseph Adams; his step-children, Sidney M., Hope A., and Toby J. Thibodaux; brother, Michale Joseph Adams; sister, Rhonda Adams Zeringue; parents, Emile and Dorothy Adams; and godchildren, Tracy Marie Adams, and Megan Rogers and Nicholas Naquin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Naquin Adams; grandparents, Freddie and Lucille Naquin Adams, and Philip and Winnie Navarre Chiasson; godfather, Andrew Adams; and numerous aunts and cousins.
David was a carpenter by trade. He loved to work with wood and loved to fish. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 13 to June 14, 2019