Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home
617 Bond St.
Houma, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Johnson Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Johnson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Johnson Jr. Obituary
David Johnson Jr., age 59, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in Houma.

David is survived by his wife, Pamela Johnson; daughter, Tammy Diggs; and sisters, Carrie (Irish) Carter, and Rosa Lee (Clearance) Johnson; brothers, Carl (Geraldine) Celestine, and Louis (Barbara) Trahan; uncle, Rev. James (Eula) Allen; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Cora Gee Johnson; grandparents, Ervin and Julia Riley Johnson, and John and Elnora Allen; and sister, Joyce Ann Johnson.

Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now