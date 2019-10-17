|
David Johnson Jr., age 59, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in Houma.
David is survived by his wife, Pamela Johnson; daughter, Tammy Diggs; and sisters, Carrie (Irish) Carter, and Rosa Lee (Clearance) Johnson; brothers, Carl (Geraldine) Celestine, and Louis (Barbara) Trahan; uncle, Rev. James (Eula) Allen; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Cora Gee Johnson; grandparents, Ervin and Julia Riley Johnson, and John and Elnora Allen; and sister, Joyce Ann Johnson.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019