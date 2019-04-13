|
|
David Joseph Duet Sr., 73, a native and resident of Schriever, passed away on April 12, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery in Schriever.
He is survived by his son, David Joseph Duet Jr. (Kimberly); daughter, Cindy Rome (David); brother, Charles Duet Jr. (Ellen); sisters, Anna Mae Banowetz (Donald), Betty Melancon (late Kenneth) and Iris Bergeron (Kenneth); grandchildren, Courtney Boquet (Tyler) and Brett Rome (Chelsea Arceneaux); great-grandchildren, Brady Boquet and Gavin Boquet; in-laws, Charlie and Betty Cortez, Marcel and Debby McGee, Allen and Robin Cortez; and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Cortez Duet; parents, Charles Duet Sr. and Aimee' Waguespack Duet; father-in-law, Alcide Cortez; and mother-in-law, Irena Cortez.
The family wishes to personally thank his caregivers: Sharon Leonard, Dee Marineaux, Caroline Becnel, and Wanda Truxillo.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019