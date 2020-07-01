David Joseph Knight, Sr., 79, died at 11:54 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born on November 16, 1940, he was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Schriever.



A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church, with burial following in the church cemetery.



David is survived by his loving wife of 58 years; Barbara Ledet Knight; sons, David Knight, Jr. (Michelle), and Joey "PP" Knight (Sabrina); daughters, Tammy Ledet (Daniel), Beverly Hebert (Troy), Julie Gros (Corey); grandchildren, Chris Derouen, Jr., Kristie Chauvin, Heather Ledet, Destin Knight, Laci Ledet, Tyler Hebert, Alexis Gros, Joshua Knight, Austin Gros, Faith Hebert, Noah Knight, Elisa Knight, Audrey Knight, and Bella Gros; great-grandchildren, Peyton Gravois, Ayden Chauvin, Callen Chauvin, Haze Derouen, Bailey Derouen, Graysen Chauvin; brother, Wilson Knight (Joy); and sisters, Margaret Thibodeaux (Gerald), and Theresa Levert (Theo).



He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Knight, Sr. and Effie Maronge Knight; and brother, Alfred Knight, Jr.



David served in the United States Army, Aviation Division during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and the Vietnam Veterans of Thibodaux.



He was always ready to help fix anything that needed fixing whether it was for himself, his family or his friends. He was fondly known as "Super Dave". He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be truly missed by all who knew him.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store