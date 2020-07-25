David Joseph Lajaunie Sr., 67, a native of Westwego and resident of Gray, passed away on July 20, 2020.



There will be no formal services on behalf of the family as per his wishes.



He is survived by his ex-wife, Mary Monroe; and sons, Zek Lajaunie (Cera) and David Lajaunie Jr.; and close friend, Floyd Monroe.



He was preceded in death by parents, Lawrence James Lajaunie and Emma Lajaunie; brother, Lawrence Lajaunie Jr.; and sisters, Lee Cheramie and Roxanne Lajaunie.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.





