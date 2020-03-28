Home

David Lee Neville

David Lee Neville Obituary
David Lee Neville was born on March 6, 1964, to Edward James Smith and Emma Lee Neville Poole.

He passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He resided in Beaumont, Calif. but was born in Houma.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Elroy Neville, and his grandparents, Linwood Smith and Margaret Smith.

David left to cherish his memories, his brothers Southern Smith, Daniel Neville, Ronnie Neville, and Davion Smith; and sisters Rita Smith Bonvillain, Myra Neville, Ebonie Smith and Michelle Poole all of Houma.

He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

David will be sadly missed.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020
