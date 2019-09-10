Home

Twin City Funeral Home - Morgan City
412 4th Street
Morgan City, LA 70380
(985) 384-7630
David Lee Peter Robicheaux Sr.

David Lee Peter Robicheaux Sr. Obituary
David Lee Peter Robicheaux Sr., 77, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

David Lee was born on March 16, 1942, in Morgan City, the son of the late Wilbur Anthony Robicheaux and Marie Louise Loupe Robicheaux.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Alicia Cortez Robicheaux of Morgan City; children Dana Metrejean and husband Alvin "PT" of Bayou Vista and David Robicheaux Jr. of Metairie; grandchildren Nicholas Metrejean, Brandon Metrejean and Alana Metrejean; great-grandchildren Korie Metrejean and Emmie Metrejean; brother Fred Robicheaux and wife Charlotte of Patterson.

David Lee was preceded in death by his parents, sister Alice Robicheaux and brother Richard Robicheaux.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, with Father Clyde Mahler celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until Mass time.

David Lee will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery following Mass.

Arrangements by Twin City Funeral Home in Morgan City.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
