David Lionel Howard, 52, a native of Missouri and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on June 6, 2019.
Memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 15, with the service to start 11:30 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Marie Scott; mother Patricia Foraker McLees and husband Darrell; brother Deil Howard and wife Jeanette; godchild Kayli Howard; stepchildren Savannah and Travis Dufrene; eight step-grandchildren; mother-in-law Margie Scott and good friends, Paul Fincher, Lorry Dupuy and Kathy Dupuy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Howard; and father-in-law, Louis Joseph Scott Sr.
David was a very hard-working man and dedicated to his work with James J. Kenney & Co. and White Tail Oil Field Services. He was a very godly man and enjoyed helping people. He was loved dearly by his family and will be greatly missed.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 10 to June 11, 2019