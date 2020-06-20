David Lynn Ellender
It is with great sadness that the family of David Lynn Ellender announces his passing after a lengthy illness, on June 2, 2020, at the age of 58 years.

David was a native from Montegut and a resident of Walker, La. He is survived by his son, Carl Ellender and wife (Sandy); grandchildren, Carson, Riker, and Wyatt from Bourg; and sisters Linda Breland of Walker, La.; and Carla Montgomery of Montegut.

"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28.

He was quietly laid to rest at GreenOaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge, La.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
