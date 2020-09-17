David MahlerChackbay - David Mahler, 96, a native and resident of Chackbay, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.A visitation will be held in his honor on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Thibodaux Family Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 8:30 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.He is survived by his daughter, Sandy Sandlin and husband, Dwight; sons, Ricky Mahler and wife, Sarah, and Douglas Mahler and wife, Cheryl; daughters-in-law, Sandra Mahler and Tammy Mahler; 9 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife, Nolia Rodrigue Mahler; sons, Shelton Mahler and Floyd Mahler; and parents, Addis and Lucy Mahler.The family would like to extend a special thanks to David's caregivers, Paula Loupe and Jackie Schexnayder.David Mahler owned Mahler's Meat Market which was in his family for two generations. He was loved and will be deeply missed by family members, many friends, and numerous past customers. Most importantly, he loved his cows.Online condolences can be given atThibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.