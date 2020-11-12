David Neal Davis

Houma - July 23, 1969 - November 10, 2020

David was born in Houma, La and a resident when he died on Tuesday, Nov 10th, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00am on Friday, Nov 13th at First Baptist Church followed by a funeral service at 11:00am.

He is survived by his fiance' Kathryn Dhue Olivier and her children Gavin and Lelia; his daughter Kayla A. Pulver, husband Zack Pulver and his grandchildren Bentley Pulver and Tessa Pulver, his son George Kylan Davis and his mother Vivian Kathy Burson.

His siblings; sister Ahmy K. Powell, brother Douglas M. Davis and fiance' Shanna Porche and children, Aubrey Davis and Vivian Davis; brother Darrin S. Burson and wife Trisha Burson, and children Schae Burson and Brandon Burson and grandchildren Avary Burson, Rylee Burson and Liam Burson; and brother Dwayne Burson; Uncle George R. Neugent and wife Suzi Neugent and son Michael Neugent, wife Kathy Neugent and his children Taylor Neugent, Brandon Neugent and Ashley Neugent.

He was preceded in death by his brother George A. Davis, father Donald W. Burson, grandfather George W Neugent and grandmother Vivian Neugent.

He was a member of First Baptist Church Houma. David proudly served as an FMF Corpsman, 2nd Class Petty Officer in the US Navy. David was a Saints superfan known as "Voo Doo Man" and was voted fan of the year in 2003. David retired from Manson Gulf in 2019.

David loved his family and friends more than anything and we all consider ourselves blessed to have had him in our lives. We are all better for it.



