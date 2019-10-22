|
David Paul Clement, 60, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Vacherie, passed away on Oct. 17, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at House of Prayer in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his son, Roger Clement; two daughters, Abigail L. Howard and husband Leeman, and Angelica L. Heath and husband Jimmie; mother, Rose Clement; brother, Brian Clement; three sisters, Denice Collinson, Roslyn Daigle and Stacy Clement; and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Perry Clement; and father, Samuel A. Clement Jr.
He was a loving, caring father who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019