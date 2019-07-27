|
With his wife and soulmate Patti by his side, David Paul Guarisco Sr. died peacefully from cancer on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Altamonte Springs, Florida. He was 64 years old.
David was a native of Morgan City and a resident of Casselberry, Florida, where he lived with his wife of 36 years, Patricia "Patti" Gaspard Guarisco.
David is also survived by his adult son, David Guarisco Jr. of Casselberry; his father, Blaise "Bill" Guarisco of Baton Rouge; a sister, Christine von Braun of Andover, Mass.; brothers, Bill and Tom Guarisco of Baton Rouge; and a granddaughter, Layla Jade Guarisco of Sanford, Florida.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Mire Guarisco of Thibodaux; and his youngest brother, Timothy James Guarisco of New Orleans.
David remained close with and will be missed by the Gaspard family of the New Orleans area, especially Richard Gaspard, Arthur Gaspard, Sharon Morse and Amy Pannier.
David's ashes will be scattered into the sea in honor of his wishes.
His family will be forever grateful for the cancer treatment provided by his doctors and nurses, and by Advent Hospice Care of Central Florida. The family expresses special thanks to Advent Hospice Nurse Rebecca Ortiz, RN, who provided compassionate care and support to the family.
David's life spanned interesting times and some far-off places. Born in 1955, he was the first grandchild of Tony and Carrie Guarisco, his father's parents. David came of age during the fast-changing 1960s but never lost his boy-like wonder for the world and its people.
While David was a student at Morgan City High School, his dad accepted a job transfer to Inverness, Scotland. In 1973 David enrolled at the American School in Aberdeen, a boarding school founded a year earlier to serve American-born kids of families working in the oil and gas industry. Although his own time in Scotland was brief, David never lost his love of the place.
After graduating David returned to the states and enrolled at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux. He left school to begin working in New Orleans, including several years at Masson's, a popular French and Creole restaurant near Lake Pontchartrain that closed for good in 1993.
But it was in the furniture business that David found his niche. He joined Levitz Furniture in 1983 and spent several years with the company.
He moved his family to Florida in 1991 and settled in Casselberry. He became an inventory manager and spent the last several years of his career with the family-owned Hudson's Furniture.
David enjoyed playing guitar and listening to vintage rock music. He also maintained a lifelong love affair with dogs, showering them with affection and eclectic names to match their unique personalities: Rudy, Ginger Girl, Emily, Maximillian, Dirty Harry and Rocky.
David saw the good in people and was loathe to speak ill of others. He was a worrier, but he lightened the room with his easy laugh and the way he relished other people's joys, big and small. Above all else, David was a family man, content with their company and serving as their rock.
He loved the ocean, making the hour-plus drive to the Atlantic Coast every chance he got. With his toes in the sand and work-week worries behind him, he found peace and drew strength from the sun's warmth and the pounding sound of the surf.
Always, though, at the end of those idyllic day trips, David would drive west toward the setting sun and back to the loving family that was his world.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 27 to July 29, 2019