David Paul "Bigfoot" Trosclair Sr.
Larose - David Paul "Bigfoot" Trosclair Sr., 58, a native of Dulac and resident of Larose, Louisiana passed away on September 22, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue, from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am with a Funeral Service to be held at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ellen Parfait Trosclair; sons, David Paul "Dugan" Trosclair Jr. and Edward "Bud" Trosclair (Brittni), father, Joseph E. Trosclair Jr.; stepmother, Betty Trosclair; brothers, Randy Trosclair (Christine), Dwayne Trosclair, Tony Canalas, George Trosclair (Twyla); sisters, Cathy Perkins (Daren), Sandy Cooley (Robert), Ruth Castro (Jason), Elizabeth Griffin (Tran), Dalia Trosclair (Josh); grandchildren, D'Aaron, Jadon, Sophia, Amaya, Noah.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Dawn Trosclair and Brittany Trosclair Jones; and mother, Jeanne Carrere.
He was a commercial fisherman and tug boat captain.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
