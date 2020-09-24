David Paul "Bigfoot" Trosclair Sr.

Larose - David Paul "Bigfoot" Trosclair Sr., 58, a native of Dulac and resident of Larose, Louisiana passed away on September 22, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue, from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am with a Funeral Service to be held at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ellen Parfait Trosclair; sons, David Paul "Dugan" Trosclair Jr. and Edward "Bud" Trosclair (Brittni), father, Joseph E. Trosclair Jr.; stepmother, Betty Trosclair; brothers, Randy Trosclair (Christine), Dwayne Trosclair, Tony Canalas, George Trosclair (Twyla); sisters, Cathy Perkins (Daren), Sandy Cooley (Robert), Ruth Castro (Jason), Elizabeth Griffin (Tran), Dalia Trosclair (Josh); grandchildren, D'Aaron, Jadon, Sophia, Amaya, Noah.

He was preceded in death by his daughters, Dawn Trosclair and Brittany Trosclair Jones; and mother, Jeanne Carrere.

He was a commercial fisherman and tug boat captain.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.



