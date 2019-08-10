Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
David Richard
David R. Richard, 65, passed away June 9, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral.

For further information, please contact [email protected].

David is survived by his sister, Joan Ellen Richard Moise; and his nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Evariste Robert Richard and Alma Louise Chauvin Richard, and his sister, Barbara Ann Richard Coco Senaca.

David was a graduate of Nicholls State University with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He will be remembered for his love of family. He donated his body to LSU Medical School.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019
