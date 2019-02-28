David Roy Arceneaux, 77, passed away on Wednesday February 27, 2019. He was a native of White Castle and a resident of Gray.



Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, March 2, at St. Gregory Barbarigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.



He survived by his loving wife, Barbara Thibodeaux Arceneaux; and children, Lisa Hill and husband, Graham of Houston, TX; Kent Arceneaux and wife, Lynn from Golden, CO; David Arceneaux and wife, Tina from Gray; and Ryan Arceneaux of Houma; and four grandchildren Nicholas Hill, Moriah Arceneaux, Hannah Hill, and Riley Martinez.



He was preceded in death by his father, Leonce Joseph Arceneaux Sr.; his mother, Beatrice Gravois Arceneaux; his brother, Leonce Joseph Arceneaux Jr.; and his sister, Linda Arceneaux Muller.



Roy was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Bernadette Church. He was a member of the Master Gardener Club. He loved gardening, fishing, hunting and making woodcrafts.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019