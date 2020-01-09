Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nelson Chapel Methodist Church
Napoleonville, LA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Nelson Chapel Methodist Church
Napoleonville, LA
David Thomas Obituary
David "Sheriff Lobo" Thomas departed this life on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. He was 56, a native and resident of Napoleonville.

Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and resume on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Nelson Chapel Methodist Church in Napoleonville, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Ledora Walker; brother, Edward Thomas Sr.; one step-brother; sisters, Ann Thomas and Florida Terry; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Thomas Sr.; maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Dora Smith; paternal grandparents, George and Jessie Mae Thomas; grandchild, Joseph Keith Mack; nephew, Glendell Thomas; and sister-in-law, Linda Faye Thomas.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
