Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Resources
More Obituaries for David Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Watts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Watts Obituary
David "Dead Eye" Watts, 72, a native and resident of Belle Rose, departed this life on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, February 22, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville, and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 266 La. 403 in Paincourtville. Burial in the Church Cemetery.

David is survived by his wife, Judy S. Watts; daughters, Lynn Daniels (Brad); Marcy Williams (Darius) and Shawncy Watts; brothers, Johnny, Lloyd (Isabella) and James Watts; sisters, Ruby Marshall, Ethelee Brown, Shirley Davis (Lorenza) and Dorthy Pitts (Alton); three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leola and Lawrence Watts; sister, Leona "Te-Tee" Davis; and brother, Lawrence "June" Watts Jr.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now