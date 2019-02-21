|
|
David "Dead Eye" Watts, 72, a native and resident of Belle Rose, departed this life on Sunday, February 17, 2019.
Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, February 22, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville, and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 266 La. 403 in Paincourtville. Burial in the Church Cemetery.
David is survived by his wife, Judy S. Watts; daughters, Lynn Daniels (Brad); Marcy Williams (Darius) and Shawncy Watts; brothers, Johnny, Lloyd (Isabella) and James Watts; sisters, Ruby Marshall, Ethelee Brown, Shirley Davis (Lorenza) and Dorthy Pitts (Alton); three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leola and Lawrence Watts; sister, Leona "Te-Tee" Davis; and brother, Lawrence "June" Watts Jr.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019