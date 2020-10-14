1/1
Davis John Miles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Davis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Davis John Miles
Terrebonne Parish - Davis John Miles, 66, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 9:47 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 1:00 p.m. until funeral time at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road, Houma, LA. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughters, Flora, Susie and Fillis Kenny; fourteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brothers, Wilson, Bruce and Robert Lee Miles; sisters, Gloria Henry and Ruth Hudson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson, Sr. and Flora Hudson Miles; paternal grandparents, Tarazah and Augusta Miles; maternal grandparents, Clarence and Margaret Hudson; siblings, Phillip, Harden, Peggy Lee, Cleveland and Leroy Miles.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved