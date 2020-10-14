Davis John Miles

Terrebonne Parish - Davis John Miles, 66, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 9:47 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 1:00 p.m. until funeral time at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road, Houma, LA. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughters, Flora, Susie and Fillis Kenny; fourteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brothers, Wilson, Bruce and Robert Lee Miles; sisters, Gloria Henry and Ruth Hudson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson, Sr. and Flora Hudson Miles; paternal grandparents, Tarazah and Augusta Miles; maternal grandparents, Clarence and Margaret Hudson; siblings, Phillip, Harden, Peggy Lee, Cleveland and Leroy Miles.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



