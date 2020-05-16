|
Davis Matthew Naquin, 86, a native of Houma and resident of Chauvin, passed away on May 4, 2020.
A private service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his daughter, Shirley Naquin Pellegrin (Raymond); sons, Jerry Naquin (Margurite), Kenneth (Barbara), and David (Valine); 17 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Madeline C. Naquin; son, Calvin J. Naquin; parents, Francis Naquin and Selizie N. Naquin; grandson, Justin J. Naquin; and great-granddaughter, Bertha Lynn Griffin.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 18, 2020