More Obituaries for Davis Naquin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Davis Matthew Naquin

Davis Matthew Naquin Obituary
Davis Matthew Naquin, 86, a native of Houma and resident of Chauvin, passed away on May 4, 2020.

A private service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his daughter, Shirley Naquin Pellegrin (Raymond); sons, Jerry Naquin (Margurite), Kenneth (Barbara), and David (Valine); 17 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Madeline C. Naquin; son, Calvin J. Naquin; parents, Francis Naquin and Selizie N. Naquin; grandson, Justin J. Naquin; and great-granddaughter, Bertha Lynn Griffin.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 18, 2020
