Dawn Hebert, 52, of Houma, passed away on June 4, 2020. Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.



Dawn is survived by her husband, Todd Hebert; children, Chad (Myrna), Brad (Reba) and Brandy Rhodes; grandchildren Makayla, Victoria, Brianna and Zabrina; and siblings Leroy Rhodes Jr. (Suzette) and Kim Pellegrin (Craig).



She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Sr. and Gail Rhodes; siblings Tamela and Randall Rhodes; and her beloved dog, Sabrina.



She loved music, her dogs, but more than anything, she loved her family.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



