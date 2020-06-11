Dawn Hebert
Dawn Hebert, 52, of Houma, passed away on June 4, 2020. Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Dawn is survived by her husband, Todd Hebert; children, Chad (Myrna), Brad (Reba) and Brandy Rhodes; grandchildren Makayla, Victoria, Brianna and Zabrina; and siblings Leroy Rhodes Jr. (Suzette) and Kim Pellegrin (Craig).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Sr. and Gail Rhodes; siblings Tamela and Randall Rhodes; and her beloved dog, Sabrina.

She loved music, her dogs, but more than anything, she loved her family.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
