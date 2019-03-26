Home

Dazeria Pitre Matherne

Dazeria Pitre Matherne Obituary
Dazeria Pitre Matherne, 91, a native of Choctaw and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, March 25, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Chackbay.

She is survived by her children, Audrey M. Borne (Wendell), Wendy M. Granier, and Stanley Matherne (Barbara); eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Theresa P. Rink.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Antoine Matherne; sons, Steve Matherne and Scott Matherne; daughter, Bertha M. Scioneaux; father, Henry Pitre; mother, Ocenia Pitre; brothers, Paul Pitre, Moise Pitre, Ernest Pitre, and Oneil Pitre; and sister, Yvonne P. Matherne.

The family would like to especially thank St. Catherine's Hospice and Thibodaux Healthcare Center for their care and compassion for Mrs. Dazeria.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
