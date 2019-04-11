|
|
De'Zyire Rae' ionna Monae "DeeDie" Sanders departed this life on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville. She was 7, a native and resident of Donaldsonville.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville. Religious services will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Virginia Baptist Church.
Burial in Church Cemetery.
De'Zyire is survived by her parents, Renelle and Devonte Sanders; paternal grandparents, Lanocious Sanders and Kevin Bennett; and sisters, Glorionna and Rae'Lyn Sanders.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Nathan Ward Jr. and Gloria Ann Batiste Ward.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019