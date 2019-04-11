Home

De'Zyire Rae' ionna Monae Sanders Obituary
De'Zyire Rae' ionna Monae "DeeDie" Sanders departed this life on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville. She was 7, a native and resident of Donaldsonville.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville. Religious services will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Virginia Baptist Church.

Burial in Church Cemetery.

De'Zyire is survived by her parents, Renelle and Devonte Sanders; paternal grandparents, Lanocious Sanders and Kevin Bennett; and sisters, Glorionna and Rae'Lyn Sanders.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Nathan Ward Jr. and Gloria Ann Batiste Ward.

Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
