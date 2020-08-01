Dean Joseph Blanchard, 62, a native of Cut Off and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on July 25, 2020.



Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



He is survived by his wife, Bonnie McHenry Blanchard; sons, Brian, Roy (Kayla Vicknair), and Joshua; sisters, Theresa B. Pitre (Anthony); step-children, Taylor Rodrigue (Steven Hopkins), Blaize Rodrigue (Lindsay Cavalier), and Devon Rodrigue (Shaina); grandchildren, Caelan Guidry, ZayneRodrigue, Madisyn Duet, Austyn Duet, and a new baby to arrive in November; and fur babies, Groot and Tyson.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Royce and Shirley (Usey) Blanchard and sister, Terri B. Chiasson.



Dean passed away peacefully in his home, with his wife and children at his bedside after an all too brief fight with brain cancer.



He was an Army Veteran, having served from 1976 to 1979. Following his time in the Army, he served with the Louisiana National Guard for over a decade, while beginning his career in law enforcement.



Dean worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years; He served with Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, Thibodaux Police Department and finished his career as a Lieutenant for Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.



He was also a member with Protectors Fire Dept. in Thibodaux for over 20 years.



He was the true definition of a father, husband and friend! He served his country and his community with pride, and his legacy will live on through those who knew him. He gave so much tooso many, and never asked for anything in return. As long as he was serving and giving his time to help others, he was happy.His service will never go unnoticed and his influence will last forever in all who knew and loved him!



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.





