Dean Joseph Marcel, 64, of Houma, passed away on May 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray. Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Sharlene Kreamer Marcel; son, Matthew Marcel (Rhiannon); granddaughters, Raven and Erin Marcel; sisters, Peggy Pitre (Kenneth) and Janet Marcel; brother, Gary Marcel; brother-in-law, Kevin Kreamer (Juanita); and numerous nieces and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Doris Monnier Marcel.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 29 to May 30, 2019