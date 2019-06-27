Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dularge Community Baptist Church
524 Andrew St.
Houma, LA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Dularge Community Baptist Church
524 Andrew St.
Houma, LA
View Map
Debbie Lee Harding Obituary
Debbie Lee Harding, 63, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 8:05 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 524 Andrew St., Houma. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Charles, Jabari, Ronald and Devin Harding; daughters, Tamara Harding and Raven H. Hawkins; five grandchildren; brothers, Wallace Jasper and Thomas Harding Jr.; and sister, Karen Harding.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Sr. and Evelyn Fritz Harding; sisters, Margaret Harding and Evelyn Lewis; paternal grandparents, Louis and Susan Harding; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Margaret Fritz; and sister-in-law, Barbara Jasper.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 27 to June 28, 2019
