Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Debora Josie Pitre Obituary
Debora Josie Pitre, 60, a native of and resident of Houma, passed away on May 10, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on May 30, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary cemetery.

She is survived by her companion, Lee DesHotel; stepdaughter, Crystal Leshay Foshee (Johnny); stepson, Wade Hedgecoth; brothers, Charles Pitre, Jr. and James Pitre (Tabatha); sister, Charlotte Parfait and companion, Danny Lirette.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles J. Pitre, Sr. and Joyce M. Deroche Pitre.
Debbie was one of a kind; she had a heart of gold, unless she was mad at you. She had many godchildren and loved them all. She loved life, although in her later years she couldn't do as much, she was loved by many and will be missed.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 18, 2020
