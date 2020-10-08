1/1
Debra Ann Richard Cressoine
1959 - 2020
Schriever - Debra Ann Richard Cressoine, 61, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 3:17am. Debra was a native of Thibodaux, LA and a resident of Schriever, LA.
Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Chuavin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 9:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Schriever, LA. Burial will follow church services in the church cemetery.
Debra is survived by her loving husband, Chris Cressoine; her children, Wesley Cressoine and wife Lacey Cressoine and their children, Cassidy, Lorilei, and Addison; Keith Cressoine and wife Brittany and their children, Camden, Chase, and Scarlett; Demi Cressoine Aucoin and husband Brandon and their daughter, Eleanor; brother, Glen Richard and wife Denise and their children, Bryson and Jamie; Niece Michelle Richard and nephew Robert Richard.
Debra is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lorraine Pontiff Richard; brother, Michael Richard.
Debra was a loving wife, mother, and grandma. She loved spending as much time as possible with her family, and also enjoyed crafting and sewing with her friends. She loved to travel and go to Disney World with her family. She will truly be missed.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Debra Cressoine.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Bridget Catholic Church
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
October 8, 2020
October 8, 2020
Paula Champagne
Family
October 8, 2020
I will miss you dearly! we had so much fun at the Casinos. you were always game for any adventure.
love you Debbie and tell mom and dad and Alvin hello!
Becky Dominique
