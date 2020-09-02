Debra Naquin Gautreaux, 64, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.



Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, from 8 a.m. to noon, with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home - West Park in Gray.



She is survived by her life partner, David Avet; children, Kenneth Gautreaux, Sheldon Gautreaux, William Gautreaux and Matthew Avet; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; mother, Mary Trosclair; brothers, David Naquin and Dwayne Naquin; and sister, Patricia Naquin.



She was preceded in death by her father, Essie Naquin Sr.; brother, Essie Naquin Jr.; and sisters, Lisa N. Pifka and Linda Naquin.



Debra, a local musician, has performed in the south coast region for 40 years. She loved spending time with her boys and their families, her friends and her fans. Her song will be truly missed.



Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park in Gray.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store