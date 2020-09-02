1/1
Debra (Naquin) Gautreaux
Debra Naquin Gautreaux, 64, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, from 8 a.m. to noon, with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home - West Park in Gray.

She is survived by her life partner, David Avet; children, Kenneth Gautreaux, Sheldon Gautreaux, William Gautreaux and Matthew Avet; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; mother, Mary Trosclair; brothers, David Naquin and Dwayne Naquin; and sister, Patricia Naquin.

She was preceded in death by her father, Essie Naquin Sr.; brother, Essie Naquin Jr.; and sisters, Lisa N. Pifka and Linda Naquin.

Debra, a local musician, has performed in the south coast region for 40 years. She loved spending time with her boys and their families, her friends and her fans. Her song will be truly missed.

Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park in Gray.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
08:00 - 12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
SEP
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
