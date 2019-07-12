Debra Lynn Ann Kennedy Brouillette, 62, peacefully lost her courageous battle with cancer on Monday, July 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native and resident of Houma.



A celebration of Debra's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 15, at The Event Center, 200 Moffet Road in Houma.



Debra is survived by her husband of 37 years, Randy Lee James Brouillette; daughters Kimberly Kay Brouillette Scott and husband Heath, and Rande' Renee Brouillette and fiancé Jane Massie; sister Karrie Gayle Savoie and husband Rory; brother Keith Kennedy and wife Christine; mother-in-law Rosalie Rumfellow; sisters-in-law Angela Abed and husband Ali, and Teresa Rollins; grandchildren Corey and Emilee Robichaux, Gage, Hunter and Heather Scott; godchildren Tracie McElroy Prestenback and Samantha Leonard; nieces Ellen Kennedy, Emma Kennedy Grabert, Wendy Chambers Pacheco and Sunny Abed Summers; and nephew David Rollins.



She is also survived by her sweet puppy "Elvis" whom she adored tremendously.



Debra was preceded in death by her parents, S.T. and Beverly Ann Lovell Kennedy; father-in-law Samuel Joseph Brouillette Jr. and brother-in-law David Lynn Brouillette.



She was a parishioner of Annunziata Catholic Church and a member of the Krewe of Aphrodite.



She enjoyed cooking and camping and loved to "laissez les bon temps rouler" during Mardi Gras. She was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.



Debra was a very generous and kind-hearted person. She touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed by all.



In lieu of flowers, Debra's family would appreciate donations be made in her honor to Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center of Houma at 876-9045.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 12 to July 15, 2019