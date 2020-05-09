|
Debra Perez Rodrigue, 58, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Chackbay, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Debra was a loving mother and grandmother, known to her grandchildren as "Gammy" and was a talented organizer of many church events. Her smile and welcoming warmth will be missed by all that have come to know her.
She is survived by her son, Nicholas Rodrigue and girlfriend, Crystal Kerst; daughters, Ulyssia Rodrigue Antee and husband, Jason, and Laci Rodrigue Dantin and husband Kenneth; grandchildren, Mason and Reese Antee, Beaux, Ashlyn, and Orry Rodrigue, Elinore Dantin, Taylor Antee, Jonathan Harvey, Clayton, Riley, and Colton Kerst; brothers, Donald and Freddie Perez; and sister, Gale Adams and boyfriend, Jimmy Clement.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Mark Anthony "Peacock" Rodrigue; parents, Roy Perez and Ulyssia Sanchez Perez, Roy and Emily Ordoyne; sisters, Delores Clause and Anita Robinson; and brother, Gary Perez.
Debra was a devoted mother to her kids and got the home out of being a homemaker. She loved being Gammy to her grandkids and loved each one in their own very special way. Her craftiness showed in everything she did, from face painting, hand crafting cards, sewing and knitting countless items for the people she loved.
Our family would like to thank the wonderful nurses who were with her and held video conferences with our family during this difficult time of isolation due to the COVID-19 crisis. TRMC allowed her children to be with her in her final moments, which means the world to us in these times.
Memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date once restrictions on gatherings are lifted and everyone can have closure together as a family and with her dear friends. Debra will be laid to rest with her husband, Mark, in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Chackbay, at the time of the memorial service.
Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux, La., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 9 to May 11, 2020