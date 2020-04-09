|
|
Deddra Williams Holmes, 74, departed this life on March 31, 2020. She was a native of Napoleonville. Mrs. Holmes was an LPN for over 30 years and the owner of Glory Divine Home Care, LLC.
A private funeral service will be held. The family will broadcast the services live to the public via Shekinah Glory Christian Fellowship Church's Facebook page at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 11.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Henry Holmes, Jr.; children Michael Holmes, Shawanda Bush, Denise Walker, Keisha Jackson and Adrien Holmes; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings Caroline Walker, Wilma Carter, Catherine Sims, Mary Walker and Norwood Williams; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Williams Rhyan; grandmother Almeta Johnson Lewis; and sisters Betty Dunn and Wendy Anderson.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020