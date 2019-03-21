|
Dedra Denise McKay Jones, 36, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Memorial services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 1830 Prospect St. in Houma.
She is survived by her husband, Leroy Jones; son, Javon Jones; daughters, Lashae' McKay and Destiny Poindexter; mother, Dedra Denise Wolfe; brothers, Isaac III., Chad, and Brad McKay, and LaShawn Wolfe; sister, Nicole Cowart; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, DaVonte' Poindexter; and father, Isaac McKay Jr.; brother, Joshua McKay; and grandparents, Isaac Sr. and Carrie McKay.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019