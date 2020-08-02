Dedria Robertson, 56, a native of Belle Rose and resident of Aurora, Ill., departed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020.



Visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday, August 4, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville, followed by a graveside service at St. James United Methodist Church Cemetery in Belle Rose.



Dedria is survived by her husband, Leonard Robertson; sons, Damon Robertson (Marena), Jamal Robertson and Kenyetta Miller (Nicholes); brothers, Clinton Williams, Sr., Printes's Williams (Kristen), David Williams (Wanda), Rickey Williams (Asiag), Germaine Williams and Lester Wilson; sisters, Doreen Williams Napper (Robert), Tenisha Herbert, Ashley Tilford, Andrea Dabney, Latrice Wilson and Marie Ann Tilford; three grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Williams and Deborah James Williams; and two sisters.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.





