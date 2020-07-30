1/1
Deja Lashawna Brown
Deja Lashawna Brown, 28, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 12:57 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at New Magnolia Baptist Church 427 La. 311 in Schriever, La. Per CDC requirement/local regulations everyone is required to wear face masks in building at all times. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Damarrieo Brown; parents, Donna Brown Fortune (Douglas) and Patrick Simoneaux; brother, Patrick Simoneaux Jr.; sisters, Deshawn Fortune, Airien and Paris Simoneaux, Laquita Blair and Ashanti Keller; and paternal grandparents, Roy and Lucy Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Lillie Mae Brown; and paternal grandparents, Hillary Sr. and Florida Simoneaux.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.


Published in Houma Today from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
