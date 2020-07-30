Deja Lashawna Brown, 28, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 12:57 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at New Magnolia Baptist Church 427 La. 311 in Schriever, La. Per CDC requirement/local regulations everyone is required to wear face masks in building at all times. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.



She is survived by her son, Damarrieo Brown; parents, Donna Brown Fortune (Douglas) and Patrick Simoneaux; brother, Patrick Simoneaux Jr.; sisters, Deshawn Fortune, Airien and Paris Simoneaux, Laquita Blair and Ashanti Keller; and paternal grandparents, Roy and Lucy Mitchell.



She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Lillie Mae Brown; and paternal grandparents, Hillary Sr. and Florida Simoneaux.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.





