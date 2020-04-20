Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Della Deroche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Della Deroche

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Della Deroche Obituary
Della Deroche, 84, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on April 18, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held in her honor.

She is survived by her son, Gordon Deroche, Jr.; brother, David Dumont; sister, Carolyn Bergeron; grandchildren, Joseph Deroche and Jessica Sederes; and great-grandchildren, Christopher Sederes, Alex Sederes, and Masie Sederes.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Deroche Sr.; parents, Alfred Dumont and Cecile Cunningham; brothers, Lloyd Dumont, Raymond Dumont, Eldon Dumont, and Earl Dumont; and sisters, Shirley Dumont and Earline Dumont.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Della's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -