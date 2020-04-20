|
|
Della Deroche, 84, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on April 18, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held in her honor.
She is survived by her son, Gordon Deroche, Jr.; brother, David Dumont; sister, Carolyn Bergeron; grandchildren, Joseph Deroche and Jessica Sederes; and great-grandchildren, Christopher Sederes, Alex Sederes, and Masie Sederes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Deroche Sr.; parents, Alfred Dumont and Cecile Cunningham; brothers, Lloyd Dumont, Raymond Dumont, Eldon Dumont, and Earl Dumont; and sisters, Shirley Dumont and Earline Dumont.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020