Della "Yoney" M. Thibodeaux

Houma - Della "Yoney" M. Thibodeaux, 88, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1st at Falgout Funeral Home, of Houma, from 9 am until 10:30 am. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 11 am with burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Della is survived by her children, Jerry "Jay" Thibodeaux (Lucy), Carl Thibodeaux, Timmy Thibodeaux (Carey), Tammy Tassin (Joey); 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Petite Poiencot, Wayne LeCompte, Theresa Menuet, Dooley Luke, Gail Theriot, Jenny Breaux and Russell Luke.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Thibodeaux, Sr.; infant daughter, Joretta Thibodeaux; parents, Walter and Bessie Luke; step-father, Wilbert LeCompte; siblings, Druis Luke, Roy Luke, Betty Naquin, Bessie Levron, Velita Reece and Lloyd Luke.

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store