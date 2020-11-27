1/1
Della M. "Yoney" Thibodeaux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Della's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Della "Yoney" M. Thibodeaux
Houma - Della "Yoney" M. Thibodeaux, 88, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1st at Falgout Funeral Home, of Houma, from 9 am until 10:30 am. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 11 am with burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery #2.
Della is survived by her children, Jerry "Jay" Thibodeaux (Lucy), Carl Thibodeaux, Timmy Thibodeaux (Carey), Tammy Tassin (Joey); 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Petite Poiencot, Wayne LeCompte, Theresa Menuet, Dooley Luke, Gail Theriot, Jenny Breaux and Russell Luke.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Thibodeaux, Sr.; infant daughter, Joretta Thibodeaux; parents, Walter and Bessie Luke; step-father, Wilbert LeCompte; siblings, Druis Luke, Roy Luke, Betty Naquin, Bessie Levron, Velita Reece and Lloyd Luke.
Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved