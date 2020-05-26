|
Della R. Guilliot, a resident of Larose, native of Des Allemandes passed away at the age of 62 on May 23, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Larose Baptist Church on Thursday, May 28, from 9 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Dale J. Guilliot; children, John (Angelique) Billiot, Dana (Andy Eymard) Billiot, Jennifer (Jake) Owens, and Dale (Kajun) Guilliot, Jr.; siblings. Linda (Henry, Jr.) Kramer, Randy (Anna) Rome, Cindy (Marshall) Candies, Bonnie Baudoin, Terry (Cheryl) Rome, Fred Cortez, Jr., Kent (Pam) Cortez, Kevin "Hooker" Cortez, Sr., Jamie (Rachel) Cortez and Tammy (Darren) Loupe; grandchildren, Maddox, Makenzie and Maddison Billiot, Emmy and Bria Eymard, Ethan, Cole and Ariah Owens, Nickoli Hellemn, Kaelyn, Daxton and Odin Guilliot; and godchild whom she helped raise, Marcie N. Naquin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joyce Keller Cortez and Harold Rome; step-father, Fred "Peanut" Cortez, Sr.; son, Dustin Jude Guilliot, sister, Kathie Mancuso; father-in-law, Eli Joseph Guilliot, Sr.; and baby sibling Cortez who died at birth.
Della lived for her grandbabies. She loved with her whole heart and would help anyone in need. She worked hard he entire life and her husband and children couldn't be more grateful for everything she did for them. She will be missed by many, always.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 26 to May 27, 2020