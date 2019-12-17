Home

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Chauvin, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Chauvin, LA
Della Rosemary Lyons Lapeyrouse

Della Rosemary Lyons Lapeyrouse Obituary
Della Rosemary Lyons Lapeyrouse, 90, a native and resident of Chauvin passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time on Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Della is survived by her daughters, Janice Rodrigue and Angela (Delbert) Dugas; son, Jude Lapeyrouse; grandchildren, Renetta (Lester) Lapeyrouse, Mitzi (Joseph "Brud") Nelton, Regina (Dean Sr.) Allemond, Derrick (Heather) Dugas, and Brandon (Stephanie) Lapeyrouse; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul (Irene), Julius (Marylee), Paola, Jr. (Mamie), Burton (Joann) and Malcolm (Sadie) Lyons; and sisters, Wilda "Teetsie" (Willis) LeBouef, Felicia "Fe" (Wilton) Lirette and Vera Picou.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Lapeyrouse; children, Loraine and Mark Lapeyrouse; parents, Paola, Sr. and Ezilda Lyons; brothers, Richard, Sr. and Michael Lyons; son-in-law, Norman J. Rodrigue; and brother-in-law, Errol Picou.

Della was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. She was a lifetime member Auxiliary No. 4752. She enjoyed spending time with her family, children and grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Oaks of Houma, Saint Catherine's Hospice, Dr. Jules Dupont, Falgout Funeral Home, and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Falgout Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
