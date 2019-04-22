Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Resources
More Obituaries for Della Prejean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Della U. Prejean

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Della U. Prejean Obituary
Della U. Prejean, 77, native and resident of Houma, passed away on April 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, and from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, April 26, at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday in the funeral home chapel, with burial to follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

She is survived by her four children; Timothy Foret (Lynda), Jeannie Riley (Mickey), Karen Herzberg (Bobby), and Virginia Bounds (Wesley); eight grandchildren, Stephanie Mittag, Dara Bounds, Kaycee Bounds, Virginia Moore, Amy Metcalf, Derek Moore, Zach Mittag, and Zane Mittag; 12 great-grandchildren, Walker Moore, Brooke Riggs, Olive Metcalf, Reagan Moore, Aurora Contreras, Addison Mittag, Tinsley Mittag, Travis Mittag, Allie Arthur, Tucker Arthur, Clelie Arthur, and Hazel Arthur; four siblings, Ronnie Valure, Diane Campbell, Kathy Whitted, and Debra Valure; and companion, Gary Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Weston Prejean; parents, Louis and Virginia Valure; and six siblings, Chester Valure, Randolph Laboue, Louis Valure II, Gerard Valure, Sandra Bergeron and Gloria Burnley.

Falgout Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now