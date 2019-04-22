|
|
Della U. Prejean, 77, native and resident of Houma, passed away on April 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, and from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, April 26, at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday in the funeral home chapel, with burial to follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
She is survived by her four children; Timothy Foret (Lynda), Jeannie Riley (Mickey), Karen Herzberg (Bobby), and Virginia Bounds (Wesley); eight grandchildren, Stephanie Mittag, Dara Bounds, Kaycee Bounds, Virginia Moore, Amy Metcalf, Derek Moore, Zach Mittag, and Zane Mittag; 12 great-grandchildren, Walker Moore, Brooke Riggs, Olive Metcalf, Reagan Moore, Aurora Contreras, Addison Mittag, Tinsley Mittag, Travis Mittag, Allie Arthur, Tucker Arthur, Clelie Arthur, and Hazel Arthur; four siblings, Ronnie Valure, Diane Campbell, Kathy Whitted, and Debra Valure; and companion, Gary Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Weston Prejean; parents, Louis and Virginia Valure; and six siblings, Chester Valure, Randolph Laboue, Louis Valure II, Gerard Valure, Sandra Bergeron and Gloria Burnley.
Falgout Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019