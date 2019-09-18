Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Delmar Dore'

Delmar Dore' Obituary
Delmar "Jimmy" Dore', 72, native of New Iberia and resident of Houma, passed away on Sept. 18, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 W. Park Avenue in Gray and will continue from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the funeral home. Services will be held at 11 a.m.
Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia.

Delmar is survived by his wife, Cynthia Ann Dore' (Toups); son, James Robert Dore'; daughter, Alma Lynn Gautreaux and husband Darrin; sisters, Carolyn Songne, Mary Reaux, Faye Landry and Geri Dore'; and grandchildren, Bryce Falcon, Isabella Gautreaux, Gabrielle Gautreaux and Gyllian Gautreaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Alma Dore'; and daughter, Jamie Lizabeth Falcon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made towards the services at the funeral home.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
