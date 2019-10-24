|
|
Delores N. Holiday, 85, a native of Chauvin and a resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Community Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road. Funeral will begin at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 4789 Bayouside Drive in Chauvin.
She is survived by her husband, Huey P. Holiday Sr.; daughter Joyce A. Hartman; son Huey P. Holiday Jr.; brother Charles Porche Sr. (Hilda); sister Betty Lewis; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her companion, George Profit; parents Wesley Nixon and Amelia Smith Porche; stepfather Albert Porche; daughter Betty J. Jenkins; brother Ervin Porche; and sisters Jerry Lee Price and Lois Riley.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019