Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
4789 Bayouside Drive
Chauvin, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Holiday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores N. Holiday

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores N. Holiday Obituary
Delores N. Holiday, 85, a native of Chauvin and a resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 21, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Community Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road. Funeral will begin at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 4789 Bayouside Drive in Chauvin.

She is survived by her husband, Huey P. Holiday Sr.; daughter Joyce A. Hartman; son Huey P. Holiday Jr.; brother Charles Porche Sr. (Hilda); sister Betty Lewis; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her companion, George Profit; parents Wesley Nixon and Amelia Smith Porche; stepfather Albert Porche; daughter Betty J. Jenkins; brother Ervin Porche; and sisters Jerry Lee Price and Lois Riley.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now