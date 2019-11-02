|
Delores Ruby Mae Streams, 88, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 3:43 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 203 E. 7th Street in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Saulsberry, Sandra, Angela and Dagion Streams; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Sr. and Gertie Mary Jules-Streams; brothers, Earl II, Floyd Sr. and Bernard Streams; and grandparents, Lawrence and Mary Deboue Jules.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019