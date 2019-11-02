Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Ruby Mae Streams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Ruby Mae Streams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Ruby Mae Streams Obituary
Delores Ruby Mae Streams, 88, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 3:43 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 203 E. 7th Street in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Saulsberry, Sandra, Angela and Dagion Streams; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Sr. and Gertie Mary Jules-Streams; brothers, Earl II, Floyd Sr. and Bernard Streams; and grandparents, Lawrence and Mary Deboue Jules.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores Ruby Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -