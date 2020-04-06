|
Delores Smith Morgan, 68, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 1:02 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Delores leaves to cherish her memories her son Dontrell Haynes; daughter, Delisa Smith; grandson, Xavier Haynes; brother, Fred Smith (Felicia); sisters, Betty W. Scott (Clarence), Frederica H. Smith, and Tiffany Lynch; uncles, Grandison Smith and Thomas Parker (Ava); aunts, Dorothy Gills and Brenda Thomas; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Smith and Odelia Nevers Wilkerson; brothers, Donald Roy Smith; paternal grandparents, Maud and Albertha Campbell Smith; maternal grandparents, James and Louise Gills Nevers; step-grandmother, Emma Steward Nevers; and godparents, Percy and Delores Banks Gabriel.
Delores was retired from the Terrebonne Parish school system as a teacher and principal at SEC for over 30 years.
No public services will be conducted. She will be interred in Union Benevolent Cemetery.
The family appreciates the outpouring expression of prayers, love and thoughtfulness shown during this difficult period and sincerely thanks you all for your understanding. We extend sincere thanks to Dr. Russell Henry, Terrebonne General and Ochsner Hospital staff, and the Heart of Hospice - Bayou Region.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020