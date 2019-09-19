Home

Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebone Funeral Home
617 Bond St
Houma, LA 70360
504-522-2525
Delores St. Julien, age 74, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away September 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, at First Corinthians Baptist Church, 1114 Church Street in Houma. Burial following in Southdown Cemetery.

Delores is survived by her son, Daryl (Karonda) Brown; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Young; brothers, Charles and Charlie (Linda) Aubert; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth Durall Aubert; step-father, Charlie Aubert Sr.; son, Gregory Brown; and brothers, Joseph and James St. Julien, and Joseph Charles Rainey.

Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
