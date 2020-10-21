Deloria Cuneo Arceneaux
Deloria Cuneo Arceneaux, 80, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on October 21, 2020.
A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. A religious service will take place at the funeral home at 4:00 PM. A private burial will take place at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Mason Arceneaux; children, Ramie A. Hebert (Kevin), Rhonda A. Boudreaux (Keith), and Richard P. Arceneaux; sister, Kathleen Cuneo; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Catherine Naquin Cuneo; brother, Wilson Cuneo Jr.; granddaughter, Amanda C. Boudreaux.
She was a chartered member of the Krewe of Aphrodite's who loved Mardi Gras and going on cruises with her family and friends.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in her memory.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.